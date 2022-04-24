GBBO Winner Peter Sawkins Had Advice For Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Cake

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates two birthdays each year, and that means twice the cake. She celebrated her private birthday recently on April 21, and in honor of the day, a winner of "The Great British Bake Off" shared what he would bake for the occasion. Was it a dessert fit for a queen? Perhaps, but whether it would be fit for this queen is another question.

Peter Sawkins won "The Great British Bake Off" in 2020, and he's written a cookbook that includes gluten-free recipes. Edinburgh Live reported that Sawkins would bake a Victoria sponge cake for the queen. The bak-off champ said that he heard that she enjoys lemon, so he would include a lemon curd filling between the cake layers. To ensure that the cake is "really grand and royal," Sawkins would make three layers to complete the dessert. (If you want to try something similar for your own unofficial royal birthday, we have a simple recipe for a Victoria sponge cake. This version uses strawberry jam, though.)