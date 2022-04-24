Snyder's Is Giving Away A Year Of Free Pretzels -- Here's How To Enter

When you're in the mood for something salty, few snacks satisfy that craving like a pretzel. Whether it's a hot, buttery one from a vendor or out of the bag of your favorite brand, pretzels are an easy snack that anyone can enjoy. This is a snack so versatile, it can be dressed with nacho cheese, dipped in ranch, or eaten by the handful. As a matter of fact, even Aldi has cheese stuffed pretzel bites that shoppers are obsessed with.

Snyder's of Hanover is a popular brand of pretzels that offers many flavors, shapes, sizes, and even has a gluten-free line. You may have a bag sitting in your pantry right now or perhaps it's on your grocery list, but chances are you've had a Snyder's pretzel at some point.

You may not have known that National Pretzel Day is April 26, but Snyder's is on it and the brand is hosting a massive sweepstakes with the prize being a one-year supply of Pretzel Pieces. The company wrote in an Instagram post, "We're turning #NationalPretzelDay into National Pretzel Year by giving you the chance to win a year's supply of Pieces." Here are all the details.