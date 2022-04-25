Here's What Duff Goldman's 'Day Dates' With His Wife Johnna Are Like

Baker, cookbook author, and television personality Duff Goldman likely has a jam-packed schedule. After all, he's got a lot on his plate — tending to his various businesses, recipe development, filming for the numerous shows he appears on, and much more. However, as his Instagram page demonstrates, he always makes time in his schedule for the two most important people in his life: his wife, Joanna, and his daughter and frequent taste-tester, Josephine.

While those who don't follow him on social media might assume Goldman lives somewhere in Los Angeles to make filming for his various projects more convenient, the Goldman family home base is actually in the more rural area of Topanga, California (via People). They have a home out in the woods, as Goldman describes it, where he often shares snaps of what he's feeding his daughter, what he's whipping up in the kitchen, or simply the beautiful sights he spots in their relatively rural paradise with his social media followers.

It turns out that the Goldman family home's location is actually one of the key factors behind Goldman and his wife Joanna's day dates. They're not jetting off to Los Angeles for ritzy events, or even dining at the nearest hot spots which Goldman has the inside scoop on courtesy of his role in the food industry. The day dates the duo frequently embarks on are seriously wholesome and keep the couple very close to their home.