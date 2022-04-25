Everything You Need To Know About The Air Fryer Recall
Air fryers have been trending for years now and not just because they can easily cook delicious and healthy meals. From TikTok's viral video on air fried Oreos to all the unique recipes you can create in the air fryer, this little appliance packs a big punch. If you haven't gotten yourself one yet, you have many options, and if you happen to already own an air fryer, one has just been recalled that you should know about.
Per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), NBC News reports that over 770,000 air fryers have been recalled by Best Buy throughout the U.S. and Canada. Best Buy notes that they have received, thus far, 68 consumer reports in the U.S. and 36 in Canada stating that the Insignia air fryer has caught fire, melted, or somehow burned (per USA Today). Furthermore, the CPSC states that seven of these complaints include "minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child's leg."
If you have an Insignia air fryer, read on for the recall details.
Consumers are eligible for a refund worth more than the original purchase
Per USA Today, if you purchased an Insignia air fryer between the months of November 2018 through February 2022 from a U.S. Best Buy store or online at either Best Buy, Google, or eBay, then you may have a faulty air fryer. The price point is reported between $30 and $150.
The U.S. recall includes Insignia air fryers with the model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, and NS-AF55DBK9. The U.S. air fryer oven recall numbers are NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.
The model numbers for the air fryers in Canada are NS-AF32MBK9-C, NS-AF50DBK0-C, NS-AF50MBK9-C, NS-AF53MSS0-C, and NS-AF55DBK9-C and the air fryer oven is NS-AFO6DSS1-C.
If you have one of these, head over to the Insignia air fryer recall page where you will be walked through the recall steps, which include being reimbursed with an electronic gift card for more than what you originally paid for the air fryer. Once you've registered on-line, there will be a box, pre-paid return shipping label, and return instructions delivered to you by the company who makes the air fryers. It's important to note, per USA Today, Best Buy will not be issuing the refunds.
Moving forward with your newer and safer appliance, here are 19 foods to never cook in your air fryer.