Everything You Need To Know About The Air Fryer Recall

Air fryers have been trending for years now and not just because they can easily cook delicious and healthy meals. From TikTok's viral video on air fried Oreos to all the unique recipes you can create in the air fryer, this little appliance packs a big punch. If you haven't gotten yourself one yet, you have many options, and if you happen to already own an air fryer, one has just been recalled that you should know about.

Per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), NBC News reports that over 770,000 air fryers have been recalled by Best Buy throughout the U.S. and Canada. Best Buy notes that they have received, thus far, 68 consumer reports in the U.S. and 36 in Canada stating that the Insignia air fryer has caught fire, melted, or somehow burned (per USA Today). Furthermore, the CPSC states that seven of these complaints include "minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child's leg."

If you have an Insignia air fryer, read on for the recall details.