Costco Shoppers Are Excited To Try Its Gluten-Free Rice Bowl

Without a doubt, Costco products seem to have more of a cult following than products from any other store. Think about it — you probably know about the pizza at Costco's food court, even if you've never personally shopped at Costco.

While one main draw is that the warehouse sells in bulk, another is its private labels. Not only do you get to browse a wide variety of products, you can buy them in larger amounts to stock up at home. Chickpea puffs, organic applesauce, microwavable quinoa side dishes — you name it, Costco likely has it (via Insider).

One of Costco's latest products to go viral is its gluten-free rice bowl. One Costco fan page on Instagram posted about the new find, and within a matter of hours, Costco shoppers were loving on the product in the comments section, desperate to get their hands on a package or two. You might just call this dish a bowl-in-one.