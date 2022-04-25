Costco Shoppers Are Excited To Try Its Gluten-Free Rice Bowl
Without a doubt, Costco products seem to have more of a cult following than products from any other store. Think about it — you probably know about the pizza at Costco's food court, even if you've never personally shopped at Costco.
While one main draw is that the warehouse sells in bulk, another is its private labels. Not only do you get to browse a wide variety of products, you can buy them in larger amounts to stock up at home. Chickpea puffs, organic applesauce, microwavable quinoa side dishes — you name it, Costco likely has it (via Insider).
One of Costco's latest products to go viral is its gluten-free rice bowl. One Costco fan page on Instagram posted about the new find, and within a matter of hours, Costco shoppers were loving on the product in the comments section, desperate to get their hands on a package or two. You might just call this dish a bowl-in-one.
Another Costco dinner goes viral on social media
Instagram account Costco Buys posted a video of the superstore's green chili, shredded chicken, and riced cauliflower bowls. In the caption, the account clarified that the Don Lee Farms bowls are gluten-free, as well as free of any artificial ingredients. A package of four is also a steal, selling for around $12.99.
Other Costco shoppers hopped into the comments to share their thoughts. Those who had already tried the bowls had generally positive reviews. One person wrote, "These are really good. I add feta cheese on mine and put crunched tortilla chips on top." Two others, however, said that they thought the bowls were just "ok" and that they "weren't a fan."
A third shopper noted that her local Costco was no longer selling the bowls. While you cannot order the food from Don Lee Farms directly, you may be able to order them online through Costco.