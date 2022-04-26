Tropicana Is Expanding Its Breakfast Offerings By Branching Into Cereal

If Tropicana had made this announcement a few weeks ago, we'd have assumed it was an April Fool's joke. But for better or worse, it's real: The orange juice giant announced they're launching a new breakfast cereal called Tropicana Crunch in honor of National Orange Juice Day coming up on May 4.

The product itself is a honey almond granola-style cereal, and per the company's tweet, each box comes with a paper straw to polish off every last bit. But it won't be sweet cereal milk you're sipping — no, Tropicana says this cereal is meant to be eaten in a big bowl of orange juice: "15 million people have tried OJ on cereal. So how weird can it be?" the tweet said. "Find out for yourself when #TropicanaCrunch drops on #NationalOJDay."

The most important question: Does the combo taste good? Well, Tropicana doesn't really take a stance either way. Their promotional website calls it an "unforgettable breakfast experience" that "may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!)" And just like with other unlikely OJ-themed products Tropicana has launched, the internet is pretty divided on this new twist on a morning classic.