Why Dunkin' Could Win This Hot Coffee Lawsuit, According To A Lawyer

"Not all hot coffee cases are the same," says attorney Jeb Butler, who adds that some of these personal injury claims really are "nonsense." But others have real merit, even if the media narrative would suggest otherwise.

"There are cases that no self-respecting plaintiff's lawyer would take," Butler says, using an example of a case where someone is walking while holding a to-go coffee and spills it on themselves. But that's a much different scenario than, say, someone handing you a hot coffee at a drive-thru and spilling it on your lap, causing serious burn damage.

Of course, third-degree burns are nothing to laugh about. But somehow, personal injury lawsuits involving hot coffee spills have come to be seen as less than serious in the public eye. "If you ask people, 'Name a frivolous lawsuit,' 'McDonald's coffee' is the first words out of their mouth," Butler says.

Still, Butler adds that courts and juries "will try really hard to get a case right." And while we don't know key details about the New Jersey case, such as what temperature the coffee was served at, it's possible that plaintiffs Evan Arlington and Stephanie Arlington-Macias could still win the suit.