What Popeyes' Mysterious Countdown Could Mean

With so many restaurants competing for customers' interest, marketing these days has to be strategic, unique, and creative. Burger King, for example, pulled in crowds when it offered a 1-cent Whopper in 2018 to those who ordered through the BK app, so long as they were within 600 feet of a McDonald's.

Other chains, particularly fast food restaurants, have turned to celebrity collaborations. Consider McDonald's partnership with rapper Saweetie. The Saweetie Meal allowed customers to "remix" their meal, says Food Network, just like Saweetie does. Around the same time, Tim Horton's partnered with Justin Bieber to create three new Timbits flavors, nicknamed "Timbiebs."

And now, Popeyes has sent fans into a tizzy with a mysterious countdown on the homepage of its website and social medias. On the Popeyes website, the countdown is accompanied by the phrase "it's about to go down" and a dramatic silhouette of what seems to be a chicken sandwich. We don't know for sure what is being counted down — the website is called "blind drop," after all — but people sure have plenty of theories!