The M&M Guinness World Record That Just Keeps Getting Broken

If you've ever longed to see your name in print, you may want to consider attempting to break a Guinness World Record. Not only would your moniker be splashed across the internet, but it would also lavish the pages of the hallowed record book that has sold over "143 million copies in over 100 countries,

per Guinness World Records. Those are some serious bragging rights, and many people and places hold them. Did you know that Benihana has a Guinness World Record?

And why stop at smashing one measly world record? Ashrita Furman of Queens, New York, has broken roughly 700 of them since 1979, including pushing an orange with his nose for a mile, the fastest mile while juggling on a pogo stick, the longest continuous somersault, and the longest time spent underwater hula hooping. Yes, the list of records just waiting to be broken is as plentiful and unique as the people trying to break them.

According to Shortlist, some of the most doable tasks include making the tallest toilet paper tower in 30 seconds, setting the fastest time to arrange the alphabet from a can of Alphagetti, and assembling a Mr. Potato Head faster than anyone else. Or, you could attempt to break an M&M's-related record that has been broken three times in the last 15 months (via Food & Wine). And while it sounds deceptively simple, it's likely much harder than you may think.