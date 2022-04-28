What Indonesia's Palm Oil Ban Means For Oreo And Nutella

Recently, TikTok wasn't happy with how Nutella is made. The dominant theme of their complaint was that Nutella used both palm oil and excessive amounts of sugar (via TikTok). With Indonesia's recent ban on exporting palm oil, however, one may hope that Ferrero finds using the ingredient too expensive to continue.

CNN reported on Tuesday that with the exception of crude palm oil, restrictions would be put in place to stop companies from selling to foreign buyers palm oil and the ingredients that go into making it. The reason for doing so is that the COVID-19 pandemic and invasion of Ukraine had already made the cooking oil too expensive for Indonesians to buy, even though the country produces over half of the world's palm oil supply. The government tried capping its price at first but has now introduced the ban as a final resort.

With half of the total supply of palm oil gone, companies will now scramble. Fortune estimates that Ferrero, Unilever, and Nestlé annually use hundreds of thousands of tons of palm oil in the production of their foods. So, they will have to pay more to source their oil, which means that consumers will probably have to pay more as companies are unlikely to shoulder the cost entirely.

The reason why food companies love palm oil even though TikTok users despise it is that it has neither taste nor odor. Imagine, for example, if your Oreos tasted like olive oil. Now, you should expect to pay more when purchasing Oreos and Nutella.