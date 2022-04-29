Instagram Is In Awe Of Buddy Valastro's NFL Draft Cake

For fans of the cake industry (or, hey, desserts in general), Buddy Valastro is a household name. He's the titular "boss" on the TLC show "Cake Boss," which shines a spotlight on his New Jersey bakery, Carlo's Bakery. Valastro and his staff create all sorts of out-of-this-world cakes, and are responsible for creations as mind-boggling as a 7,000-pound Transformers cake.

Since 2009, "Cake Boss" has provided us with both the best and the worst cakes anyone could ask for. While some bakes got a standing ovation, like a masterpiece resembling the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a fish-filled aquarium cake, others were a little on the weird side, like when Valastro whipped up a life-size cake replica of his wife Lisa (via The Recipe). And don't even get us started on the ugly foot contest cake.

Fortunately, Valastro's latest confectionary creation seems to have scored big with fans. To celebrate the NFL draft this weekend, the Cake Boss and his cake crew pieced together a three-layer Vegas- and football-themed cake.