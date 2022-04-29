Why Reddit Can't Stop Talking About A Pizzeria's Blacklist

If you've ever dreamed of seeing your name in print, you may want to be careful what you wish for. Walking into a nearby business and finding your name emblazoned on its blacklist is likely not what you had in mind. The practice of flagging certain customers is becoming more common, however, as companies struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages and more and more consumers conduct their business online.

The Daily Mail explains that $260 billion in purchases are returned annually in the U.S., resulting in the blacklisting of those that chronically return unwanted products. Struggling restaurants are being forced to blacklist customers costing them money by not showing up for reservations, too. Plus, eateries that deliver have had to resort to banning certain addresses and individuals from receiving their services.

One such blacklist from a pizzeria has garnered a great deal of chatter online with Redditors sharing their opinions — and their conversation has proven to be both enlightening and a tad disturbing.