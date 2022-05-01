The Free Item Wendy's Fans Can Get During National Foster Care Month

When you think of Wendy's, your mind might immediately jump to its famous Frosty, the spicy chicken sandwich, or the red-haired freckled face girl splashed all over your food containers, but chances are you don't revel over the non-profit charity associated with it.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption was founded in 1992, two years after the founder of Wendy's, Dave Thomas, became the spokesperson for a national adoption awareness campaign at the request of then-president George H.W. Bush. This cause became increasingly more important to Thomas, and he even testified in Congress in support of a tax credit for those who adopt.

The Foundation's main purpose is to help every child in foster care become adopted, and it offers free resources concerning the adoption process. This foundation's hope, per its website, is that "every child will have a permanent home and loving family."

Wendy's is helping create more awareness for the foundation and has partnered with other big companies to earn money supporting the overall goal of getting more kids adopted. Here's how you can help, and score a free menu item all through May, which also happens to be National Foster Care Month.