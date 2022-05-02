How Leonardo DiCaprio Hopes To Reduce Global Emissions In Fast Food

While he might shine brightly on the screen, Leonard DiCaprio also looks to put environmental causes in the spotlight. Through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation as well as his position as Messenger of Peace from the United Nations, the multi-faceted DiCaprio appreciates that his position allows him to highlight various causes. As a new strategic investor in Neat Food Co, the pop icon looks to put more plant-based food options on the table as well as raise awareness on improving environmental concerns.

According to Bloomberg, DiCaprio became an investor in the "food disruptor" and commented, "Neat Burger's pioneering approach to alternative proteins is a great example of the type of solutions we need moving forward." While the brand has restaurant locations in the UK, Neat Burger is looking to expand its presence in the U.S., both in the restaurant space as well as with consumer retail products. Recently, it hosted a pop-up event in New York City as a test run for a future brick and mortar location. Through both the financial and visual support from DiCaprio, the vegan restaurant brand hopes to build excitement as well as establish the concept within the quick service restaurant world. From plant-based burgers to tater tots, many people may want to try a taste of the food that has earned DiCaprio's stamp of approval.