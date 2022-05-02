How Leonardo DiCaprio Hopes To Reduce Global Emissions In Fast Food
While he might shine brightly on the screen, Leonard DiCaprio also looks to put environmental causes in the spotlight. Through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation as well as his position as Messenger of Peace from the United Nations, the multi-faceted DiCaprio appreciates that his position allows him to highlight various causes. As a new strategic investor in Neat Food Co, the pop icon looks to put more plant-based food options on the table as well as raise awareness on improving environmental concerns.
According to Bloomberg, DiCaprio became an investor in the "food disruptor" and commented, "Neat Burger's pioneering approach to alternative proteins is a great example of the type of solutions we need moving forward." While the brand has restaurant locations in the UK, Neat Burger is looking to expand its presence in the U.S., both in the restaurant space as well as with consumer retail products. Recently, it hosted a pop-up event in New York City as a test run for a future brick and mortar location. Through both the financial and visual support from DiCaprio, the vegan restaurant brand hopes to build excitement as well as establish the concept within the quick service restaurant world. From plant-based burgers to tater tots, many people may want to try a taste of the food that has earned DiCaprio's stamp of approval.
How is Neat Burger changing the plant-based food category?
According to The Food Institute, meat and dairy alternatives are projected to continue to grow, especially within the fast food restaurant category. While the McPlant, Beyond Burger, or Impossible Burger might have name recognition, Neat Burger looks to serve not only a tasty alternative protein but also work towards bettering the planet. As noted in the company's mission statement, sustainability is as important as that flavorful bite of food. The brand has partnerships with Eden Reforestation Project to plant a tree for every burger it sells and Klimato to measure the carbon footprint of its operations, communicate with the customer using a climate-labeled menu, and reduce its impact over time.
While the quick service restaurant brand looks to eliminate what they call the "nastys" and focus on big flavors, U.S.-based consumers are waiting for a taste test. As seen on the brand's Instagram, the New York City pop-up opened on April 21 and many people were excited to try a taste of the clean, green burger alternative. Although the current hours are limited, the plant-based, alternative protein menu is determined to be a game-changer for the industry. While excitement is boiling over, only time will tell if this UK transplant can carve out a niche in the fast food industry.