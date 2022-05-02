Why Häagen-Dazs Promises Not To Change Its Ice Cream Amid Price Hikes - Exclusive

Rachel Jaiven, head of Häagen-Dazs marketing, mentioned that the brand is one that people believe in. She said, "Häagen-Dazs believes in great quality or things that consumers will believe in, and hopefully, they will still continue to indulge in our product. Apart from that, we're not compromising on anything, we're observing what's going on and staying very close to it." As of now, that means Häagen-Dazs is focusing on their new collection, which features flavors inspired by popular city street foods. According to the company's press release, the flavor inspirations include street pretzels, black & white cookies, churros, and more.

When asked about the ingredients in Häagen-Dazs' products, Jaiven continued, "The ingredient quality is not changing, the size of the products is not changing. We want to make sure that consumers are getting to enjoy Häagen-Dazs the way that they have been for many years."

There you have it, Häagen-Dazs fans. No need to worry about your favorite ice cream flavor anytime soon. But don't be surprised if you also find a new favorite from the City Sweets collection, which takes a unique twist on the classic flavors like vanilla. There may be some new options available, but Häagen-Dazs is still the treat you know and love.

