TikTok Can't Get Over How Good Giada De Laurentiis' Cheesy Baked Gnocchi Looks

When it comes to nailing the art of authentic Italian cooking, Giada De Laurentiis has the finesse for all the right flavors. The restaurateur, cookbook author, television personality, and Food Network star and host has embraced new platforms for sharing her love of food, as many other celebrity chefs have done. While fans used to have to turn on the TV to watch their favorite chefs demonstrate new recipes, they can now just open TikTok to learn from everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Ree Drummond.

De Laurentiis' TikTok page, of course, features a lot of pasta. Though the recipe that stands above the rest in her career serves up zingy lemony flavors with spaghetti, her recent TikTok video takes fans on a delightfully cheesy journey through the preparation of a decadent gnocchi dish. Based on reactions to the video and the enthusiastic comments section, De Laurentiis' fans are craving this kind of dinnertime inspo. For precise measurements and ingredients, find the full recipe on her lifestyle website, Giadzy.