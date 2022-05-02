Chipotle Is Testing A New Meat Option For Garlic Lovers

If you've ever needed a burrito in a hurry, you may have headed to the fast-casual restaurant Chipotle, known for its burritos and burrito bowls. For a long time, Chipotle's menu options seemed set in stone. The chain offered the same adobo chicken on its menu for 29 years before introducing the world to its pollo asado, and it wasn't until 2019 that they introduced a new beef option (after almost 20 years), carne asada, though it was removed from the menu permanently in 2020 (via Today). But the restaurant has been more adventurous of late, offering limited-time menu items like smoked brisket, and beef lovers might be heartened to learn that Chipotle is finally testing out another beef option, one that could potentially join the menu along with their classic steak and barbacoa.

According to a press release, Chipotle's new Garlic Guajillo Steak is going to be tested out at 102 locations in three states: Colorado, Indiana, and California (via PR Newswire). Chipotle will start serving up the new meat option on May 3, 2022 for a limited time. The company says that the release was inspired by its "recent success with menu innovations including Smoked Brisket and Pollo Asado," and from early reports it sounds like one of the chain's most flavor-packed offerings yet.