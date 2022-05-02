Ortega Is Giving Away A 'Year Of Free Tacos' — Here's How To Enter

Ortega asked what people would be willing to give up for a year of free tacos. Judging by the responses shared on PR Newswire, tacos are truly important. Almost one-third of the 1,300+ respondents would be willing to trade a year of coffee for a year of free tacos. That's going to be a rough morning for 29% of taco lovers! Still supporting the awesomeness that is taco-based food, 34% would give up video games and 36% would forgo sports for a year of free tacos. Tacos are not, however, more important than social media, as only 19% of respondents would be willing to make this trade.

Inspired by the responses, Ortega has also announced a sweepstakes as a celebration of Cinco de Mayo and dedication to the love of tacos by the prominent Mexican food grocery brand. Known for DIY supplies like tortillas, hard shell tacos, taco kits, taco sauce, and Mexican-themed seasonings, this brand understands the true importance of Taco Tuesday at home.

More importantly, Ortega doesn't want you to have to give up anything to enjoy your favorite taco with this contest from May 2 through May 6, 2022.