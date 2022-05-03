Pizza Hut CMO Talks About Bringing The Book It Program To Modern Classrooms - Exclusive

For so many of us, Pizza Hut was a big part of growing up. Maybe it was your family's go-to for weekly pizza night, or your favorite treat for weekend sleepovers. There's also a good chance The Hut helped fuel an extracurricular school function or two. And for millions of children of the '80s, '90s, and still to this day, the chain has been a pivotal force behind the consumption of not only pizza, but books too, through the long-standing and dearly beloved BOOK IT! program.

Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan can attest to the ongoing popularity of the reading incentive program. "One of the biggest comments I get from customers, or people when I meet them ... is, 'Do you still have the BOOK IT! program?,'" Morgan told Mashed during an exclusive interview.

The restaurant group instituted the program back in 1984, mainly as a resource "to support teachers to encourage reading for students," per the official website. The premise is simple — "Whenever you have read a certain number of books, you then get a free personal pan pizza," as Morgan explained. She also shared how the program continues to make an impact on students around the country today. Just like the Pizza Hut menu, which has grown and changed (arguably for the better) since the days of your childhood, the BOOK IT! program has expanded and evolved to help young kids keep on learning, all in the name of pizza.