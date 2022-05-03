Instagram Is Loving Marcus Samuelsson's 2022 Met Gala Look

For many people, the first Monday in May is simply, well, the first Monday in May. However, as any fashionista could likely tell you, the day is so much more than the start of another work week. Per Harper's Bazaar, the first Monday in May is host to one of the most highly-anticipated nights in the fashion world: the Met Gala, which is an annual themed charity event organized by Vogue Magazine that is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Sometimes referred to as the "Oscars of fashion," this year's Met Gala on Monday, May 2 had attendees dressing in "white tie" and "gilded glamor" looks in accordance with the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The event brought out some of the biggest stars in film, music, and fashion, and even a few familiar faces from the culinary world, like Marcus Samuelsson, who took to Instagram last night to give his fans a peek at the ensembles that he and his wife Maya Haile donned for the star-studded evening.

"@mayahaile and I had so much fun collaborating with @StyledbyStaceyJordan for our "Gilded Glamour" #MetGala looks and can't wait to see all the creative interpretations by the other attendees," the chef captioned a post containing five photos and two videos of he and his wife that appeared to have been taken before the new parents-of-two hit the red carpet. "Thanks for having me, @VogueMagazine!" he added.