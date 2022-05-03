Krispy Kreme's Mother's Day Donuts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8, and some people might still be scrambling to find the perfect gift to show the mother figures in their lives that they care. While some might go for the traditional flowers, chocolate, or brunch, there are plenty of other ways to spoil moms on their special day. Aldi fans who are thinking outside of the box might want to treat their moms to the store's recently released Mother's Day cheese collection, for example, which features a heart-shaped mature cheddar and a tulip-shaped Wensleydale flavored with Prosecco and strawberries.

The wholesale store Costco is also stocking its shelves with treats especially for Mom, with a variety of gift baskets and popcorn tins, as well as clothing, jewelry, and even an assortment of themed Belgian chocolate covered strawberries, per the website. But if your mom just so happens to have a soft spot for Krispy Kreme's famous donuts, then this might be the year to treat her to her favorite breakfast pastry. The popular donut chain has just announced that it will be releasing Mother's Day-themed donuts in celebration of the upcoming holiday.