What Aldi Shoppers Really Think Of These Mother's Day Cheeses

Mother's day is approaching and while some might choose to take mom to brunch and others will deliver flowers, Aldi shoppers have something else in mind. It's no secret that with every holiday Aldi releases specialty buys. The popular grocer has even released some fun and festive foods for Cinco de Mayo. While you might be able to score a scented candle or even an orchid from the store, there's another item that says "Happy Mother's Day" right on its packaging.

The popular Instagram account, ohheyaldi, has posted a find for moms who love cheese. That's right, these little red and pink packaged cheeses are marketed specifically for celebrating mom, as the post caption reads, "Moms love something cheesy for Mothers Day!"

What's so special about these cheeses? The poster details that they are "Emporium Selection Cheddar Cheese or Wensleydale Cheese with Prosecco And Strawberry." While we aren't sure all moms love cheese, they all can appreciate Prosecco and strawberries, right?