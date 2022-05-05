What Makes Farmers Markets So Unique, According To TikTok Star Jeremy Scheck - Exclusive

When it comes to the biggest benefits, Jeremy Scheck said he likes to talk to the sellers. He shared, "One of the biggest pleasures about being at a farmers market is actually being able to interact with the people who are growing your food. That's something that we are so disconnected from when you go to a regular grocery store." Especially if you are new to the farmers market, gathering cooking tips from locals can be extremely helpful.

Scheck continued, "I always like to talk to the sellers and ask if I don't know what something is. I say, 'How would you cook this?' 'What do you recommend?' 'What's good today?'" He then explained that, conversely, the options at the grocery store can be overwhelming, whereas recommendations from local sellers help to "demystify" the experience with so many versatile options and ideas. Scheck has taken some of those farmers market staples and created new dishes in Newell's Creative Kitchen that TikTok is loving, including the All the Veggies Pasta Primavera recipe, which features asparagus, peas, and peppadew peppers.

Learn more about Newell Creative Kitchen on their website, and head to Jeremy's TikTok page for creative recipe ideas.