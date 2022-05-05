The Real Reason Starbucks Can't Keep Up With High Demand

The price of Starbucks common stock rose nearly 6% on May 4. Representing a sea change from the 32.6% loss in share value for the year to date, this vote of investor confidence may derive from a speech made by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz the day before (via Money Senator). On May 3, the CEO held a scheduled earnings call, during which Schultz characterized the Seattle-based coffee purveyor's status as "completely half full," per Nasdaq. Schultz backed it up with what might arguably be the best bad news a business might ever have to disclose — that demand for its products and services is so high that it has become difficult to keep up without an additional and substantial investment.

Such is apparently the case with the coffee company, where the effects of the pandemic and the pressure of expanding Starbucks employee union attempts continue to affect business. Among other challenges, Starbucks has found itself without "adequate capacity to meet the growing demand for [its] coffees," as Schultz said (per Marketwatch). Now Starbucks is finding itself facing "relentless demand" and doing its best to meet it.