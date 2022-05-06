Baskin-Robbins Is Celebrating Mother's Day With Breakfast In Bed — Literally

Don't you wish you could eat ice cream all day long? The only thing possibly stopping you is the childhood echo of your mother's voice telling you that if you eat your dinner, you can have a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Yes, somewhere along the way, this cool and refreshing source of calcium became relegated to being a mere dessert item. If you adhere to the acceptable food schedule defined by society, you will never know what it's like to have a bowl of Pralines 'N Cream before supper or, Heaven forbid, instead of supper. And you will never experience the bliss that comes from eating a scoop of Rocky Road ice cream for breakfast.

Who made these strict perimeters surrounding proper frozen dessert etiquette? And, why, do people continue to adhere to them? After all, who says that six o'clock in the morning is the wrong time to consume ice cream? Surely, eating it early will give you more time to burn off those extra calories. Plus, a bowlful of happiness is bound to put you in a great mood to start your day. And, now, Baskin-Robbins, an authority on "all things ice cream" has given moms — and, by extension, everyone else — official permission to indulge in this chilly treat when the rooster crows.