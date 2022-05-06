Baskin-Robbins Is Celebrating Mother's Day With Breakfast In Bed — Literally
Don't you wish you could eat ice cream all day long? The only thing possibly stopping you is the childhood echo of your mother's voice telling you that if you eat your dinner, you can have a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Yes, somewhere along the way, this cool and refreshing source of calcium became relegated to being a mere dessert item. If you adhere to the acceptable food schedule defined by society, you will never know what it's like to have a bowl of Pralines 'N Cream before supper or, Heaven forbid, instead of supper. And you will never experience the bliss that comes from eating a scoop of Rocky Road ice cream for breakfast.
Who made these strict perimeters surrounding proper frozen dessert etiquette? And, why, do people continue to adhere to them? After all, who says that six o'clock in the morning is the wrong time to consume ice cream? Surely, eating it early will give you more time to burn off those extra calories. Plus, a bowlful of happiness is bound to put you in a great mood to start your day. And, now, Baskin-Robbins, an authority on "all things ice cream" has given moms — and, by extension, everyone else — official permission to indulge in this chilly treat when the rooster crows.
Baskin-Robbins gives you permission to have ice cream for breakfast
Yes, Baskin-Robbins has ushered in two new products for Mother's Day that grant tacit approval to eating ice cream for breakfast. The May Flavor of the Month, "Breakfast in Bed," has been released just as the day celebrating moms approaches and its taste perfectly mimics one favorite traditional breakfast in bed recipe. The official Baskin-Robbins website says it features "Buttermilk Pancake and Maple Syrup-flavored Ice Creams, fluffy Pancake Pieces, and a dreamy Blueberry Compote Swirl." Mmm. Is your mouth watering, too?
And that's not all. You can have this flavor done up like a sundae, sold in a fresh pack tub, or in the middle of their newest ice cream cake, "The Tall Stack." What is a Tall Stack? Well, this is about to blow your mind way more than any ice-cream brain-freeze ever has. It's an ice cream cake that looks like a stack of actual pancakes! "Topped with a Caramel Praline 'syrup' and a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream as a dollop of 'butter,' it's customizable with your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream and cake flavor."
Who's going to argue with the ice cream giant that has over 2,500 stores in the U.S. alone? If they say ice cream makes a perfect breakfast food, they must be right. So put those Bran Flakes away, scoop out a bowl of Mint Chocolate Chip, and start the day right.