Instagram Is Loving Sunny Anderson's Star-Studded Throwback Pic

Throwback Thursday, a weekly internet "holiday" in which people post photos from their past online, might be one of the longest-running social media trends. Know Your Meme reports that some of the earliest mentions of the alliteration on the web date as far back as 2006. However, it wasn't until Instagram's rise to popularity in 2011 that the cyber-fad picked up steam. Now, uploads containing the hashtags #throwbackthursday or its acronym "#tbt" make up a combined total of 648 million posts on the platform as of this writing.

This week, Sunny Anderson was one of the thousands of Instagrammers to get in on the Throwback Thursday craze with a star-studded snap that has fans talking for more reasons than one. Taking to her account on May 5, the lively chef posted a photo of herself striking a sassy pose in the middle of an extravagant staircase while her fellow Food Network stars Scott Conant, Marcus Samuelsson, Bobby Flay, and Geoffrey Zakarian – all dressed in their Sunday best – descended the steps behind her. "This one time (at band camp), me and my cheffy bros got all dolled up and walked down gilded steps," the co-host of "The Kitchen" began the upload's lengthy caption in which she told a hilarious story about the night the "iconic photo" was taken. Anderson's post was a huge hit, amassing more than 9,000 likes as of this writing. However, as followers soon realized, there is much more to the image than what meets the eye.