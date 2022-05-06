Caribou Coffee Just Joined The Vegan Fast-Food Race

More and more chains known for their breakfast offerings have embraced vegan products. In December 2021, Tim Hortons rolled out a line of vegan lattes made with Chobani oat milk, and in early 2022, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launched a plant-based breakfast sandwich featuring a Beyond Meat sausage patty. Now, Caribou Coffee has plans to join in on this trend.

According to Food Business News, Caribou Coffee is collaborating with Eat Just Inc., a brand that sells a vegan egg replacement made from mung beans called Just Egg. This item has made waves in recent weeks; in April, Food Navigator reported that the product had received EU approval and can now be used as a stand-in for other traditional proteins. The company has also received a special status that gives its mung bean egg alternative special protection from being copied by competitors, making it a particular ingredient of interest in the eyes of restaurants and home cooks. While the item gains traction in Europe, stateside diners can now expect a new item at Caribou Coffee featuring the vegan ingredient.