Why Starbucks Wants To Jump On The NFT Bandwagon

In an effort to make Starbucks even more accessible, Starbucks wants to utilize NFTs to promote what it calls "the third place," which is described as a community-building space "outside of our homes and our workspaces." In that vein, Starbucks is now working to create a "global digital community" with NFTs at the core.

While specific details about the collection have not yet been released, the team at Starbucks noted that the coffee giant wants to embrace the idea of NFTs as a "programmable, brandable digital asset, that also doubles as an access pass." As part of the larger Starbucks Web3 digital platform, the "branded NFT collections" aims to take inspiration from Starbucks' "coffee art and storytelling" to create a community and provide access to "exclusive experiences and perks."

As of now, there has not been any elaboration as to what specific perks or experiences Starbucks is alluding to, nor is there any more detail into the specifics of the collection or the "world-class collaborations" the company has planned, but in this new digital landscape it would seem the sky's the limit.