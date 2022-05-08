Why A Trader Joe's Shopper Got 'So Mad' When They Spotted These Ube Pretzels

Even before Trader Joe's Ube Pretzels made their way into stores nationwide, fans of the California-based grocery chain were raving about them online. "Oh hell..lol another ube product for me to obsess over," one Redditor wrote after seeing a post about the snack's upcoming release. "My wallet is crying," another shopper quipped. The hype has hardly died down die in the weeks since the limited-edition product made its official in-store debut – though we can't say we're totally surprised. Per Thrillist, the grocer has released a number of seasonal products over the years flavored by the eyecatching purple sweet potato, all of which have flown off the shelves.

Unsurprisingly, TJ's new Ube Pretzels may have followed suit, causing at least a couple of shoppers to head to the internet to vent their frustrations about not being able to find a bag for themselves. Therefore, it may come as a bit of a shock that one shopper was recently upset after finally spotting several bags of the hot buy at their local Trader Joe's. However, their anger didn't spawn from the product itself. "Two people took every single last one of the ube pretzels..I am so mad because I could never find them every time I shop and I guess I know why??" Redditor u/Sharulle wrote in the TJ's subreddit on Saturday, May 7 along with photographic evidence of the culprits' two Ube Pretzel-filled carts.