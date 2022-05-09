Padma Lakshmi Divides Twitter Users With 'One-A-Day' Bananas Concept

Imagine that you're out on your weekly grocery shop and need to buy enough bananas to last you until the next one. The only problem is that half of the bananas are probably going to turn brown long before you get round to eating them. This is because, like most fruits, bananas have a short window of optimal ripeness. You can be storing unripe green bananas one day and before you know it, they have turned to an off-putting brown. Wait too long and you've entirely missed the small window of perfectly yellow bananas!

Leaf explains that bananas contain an enzyme known as polyphenol oxidase which reacts with oxygen in a way that causes the fruit to start browning. There are ways to prevent bananas from oxidizing as quickly as they do — using lemon juice, sulfuric preservatives, and the likes — but a certain country seems to have found a more ingenious solution.

According to a tweet posted by Padma Lakshmi, the "Top Chef" host is amazed by the way in which bananas are sold in South Korea. Certain stores, it turns out, sell packs of bananas wherein each banana is at a different stage of ripeness. Known as "one-a-day" bananas, this packing solution guarantees that you have a perfectly ripe banana to eat every day. Lakshmi's fans, however, are noticing a bit of a problem with this concept.