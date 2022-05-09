Duff Goldman Has An Interesting Take On Donuts And Twitter Is Loving It

Is there anything better than heading to a bakery and walking out with a box full of delicious donuts? From classic glazed and old-fashioned blueberry to more modern takes — like the controversial new cornbread donuts at Dunkin' — there's just something about deep-fried rings of sugary dough that is irresistibly delicious. And if you think donut shop donuts are great, just wait until you try one made from scratch at home.

Of course, making your own donuts can be a lot of work, and then there's the aftermath. One fan of celebrity chef Duff Goldman was worried about just that when they reached out to the "Ace of Cakes" star, who also happens to have judged the "Donut Showdown" competition series, on Twitter. "Watched #AceOfTaste for the first time today," said the fan, referring to Goldman's new show, "Ace of Taste," on Food Network. "I want to make the Boston cream donuts, but is there a way to combat what I assume was humidity afterwards?" they asked, mentioning that their last batch became "wet and weirdly dense" after a day on the countertop. Goldman's answer was surprisingly poetic.