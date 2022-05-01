Dunkin' Divides Twitter With The Release Of Cornbread Donuts

The arrival of Spring brings with it flowers blooming, birds chirping, warmer weather, and of course, new special menu items at all of your favorite restaurants, including Dunkin'.

In addition to summery drinks like the "Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher," and the "Cake Batter Signature Latte," Dunkin's Spring menu also boasts a new Pesto Grilled Cheese sandwich, Cornbread Donuts, and Cornbread Munchkin donut holes, per Business Wire. Most donuts fall under either the cake or yeast varieties, making cornbread batter an unusual ingredient, though it's not unheard of. You can find a variety of recipes for cornbread donuts across the internet, like this one from Better Homes & Gardens.

According to Business Wire, the cornbread donuts and Munchkins are a new take on the classic comfort food, offering a savory pastry with a sweet glaze. So what's the verdict from Dunkin' customers about the new donut flavor? Opinions are divided, with more falling in the "thanks, but no thanks" camp.

