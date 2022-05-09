The Controversial Seltzer Ingredient That Has People Talking

It's that time of year again when friends and family descend on backyard barbecues and picnics to lounge on patios and play lawn games, hamburger in one hand and hard seltzer in the other. Hard seltzer has been popular over the past few years, with brands like White Claw and Truly Hard Seltzer emerging as front runners in every brand's race to make the best hard seltzer of the summer. We may even have one drink to blame for the seltzer trend, and it may not be what you think. Nevertheless, there's a new seltzer on the market this summer with an ingredient you won't find on the list of any of its competitors' cans.

Released by MSCHF, which FoodBeast reports is an "art collective" with a reputation for "mischief" — and thus responsible for a series of provocative products such as Satan Shoes, real shoes with a drop of real human blood in the sole — the new drink dubbed Sacred Seltzer is made with 95% holy water and 5% alcohol. We're not kidding. Sacred Seltzer's website reports that the water for the seltzer was blessed on March 31, 2022, during an "official Catholic procedure" conducted in California. Don't believe us? You can watch the blessing right on the company's website. If you've been waiting to "Get Crunk on Christ," as the brand advertises, now might be your chance.