Baskin-Robbins' Newest Flavor Combines Bubble Tea With Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins is best known for its iconic 31+ flavors of ice cream. The 31st flavor is known to rotate each month, presenting new options that are just as innovative as they are delicious. But lately, the franchise has been looking to expand beyond the classics they are known for, with an eye toward how they can breathe new life into the brand.

One form of future-forward thinking that has come about in the past year is how fiercely they have been slaying it in the flavor department with newcomer options that branch out and utilize previously untapped, interesting ingredients including Ube Coconut Swirl, plant-based Mint Choco Chunk, and Secret Admirer (via The Impulsive Buy).

In addition to its innovative foray into new flavor profiles, the brand has started to plan and roll out a revamp of its logo, which features the pink and brown hues found in its original scheme. So, if Baskin-Robbins looks different next time you visit, there's a reason why.

And if those weren't enough, the company is now reaching beyond ice cream flavors to expand its menu even further, this time with a recently trendy drink: bubble tea! Baskin-Robbins clearly knows what it's doing by getting some skin in the game and giving people what they want. By tapping into the fact that social media has helped this Taiwanese classic turn into a phenomenon, with experts predicting that it will "be worth US4.3 billion dollars" by 2027 (via World Tea News), this new menu item is a smart choice.