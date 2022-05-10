Sunny Anderson's Pajama Fail Has Fans Laughing

As one of Food Network's most notable stars, Sunny Anderson certainly seems to have it all. The celeb chef is more than talented in the kitchen and regularly shows off her cooking skills on the Emmy-nominated daytime program "The Kitchen," which she has co-hosted since its debut in 2014. She's lucky enough to call some of our other favorite Food Network stars her friends, like Bobby Flay, from whom Anderson received a sweet birthday shoutout on social media last month despite regularly trying to bring him down on his competition show "Beat Bobby Flay." And, of course, who could forget about the cookbook author's impressive shoe collection that she recently showed off on the 'gram?

Clearly, Anderson is living the life. However, that doesn't mean she isn't prone to having a few slip-ups every now and again. Just this week, in fact, the "Spring Baking Championship" host took to her Instagram page to admit to a humorous blunder that has many of her followers cracking up. "When you check into a hotel in Times Square and realize you forgot your jammies, but didn't forget your face, okaaaaay?!" she captioned a photo. In the image, she was rocking a facemask and PJs emblazoned with the familiar "I [heart] NY" print all over them, which she revealed she purchased from the corner store next to her hotel. "Got this outfit for $39.98. I gave her two 20s and told her, 'keep the change,' felt rich lol," she quipped.