Goldfish Just Teamed Up With A Fan-Favorite Seasoning Brand

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers are a perennial American snacking favorite, and never more so than amongst teens right now, according to BOSS Magazine. The outlet cites Piper Sandler's 43rd semi-annual survey of teens from across the U.S., the aim of which is to identify, among other things, how today's teens prefer to spend their time and their money. That, of course, includes what foods they like to snack on. According to BOSS Magazine's reading of the survey results, one snack food stands above others for a plurality of the approximately 10,000 teens surveyed, whose average age was around 16 years. And that snack is those ubiquitous Goldfish crackers, which led the pack with 12% of all teens surveyed counting Goldfish as their preferred munchie. Moreover, a full 67% of the teens who count Goldfish as their favorite said that "they planned on eating either more or the same amount of the crackers over the next six months."

The question is, how will these results be affected by Goldfish teaming up with a fan-favorite seasoning brand that has traditionally brought a gently nuanced heat to Maryland crab and all manner of seafood – actual seafood, as opposed to goldfish-shaped crackers? From what Pepperidge Farm has revealed in a press release, and given the impressive purchasing power that FONA International (a subsidiary of McCormick) attributes to teens today, we're starting to wonder if it's only a matter of time before production of Goldfish crackers will need to be stepped up in response.