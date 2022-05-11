Daphne Oz Has An Important Rule When Cutting Asparagus

In a TikTok video that has received over 21,000 likes, Oz shared the asparagus hack that many of us need. She explained that as a "general rule of thumb," you want to stop chopping at the point when your asparagus gets "woody." What exactly does that mean? Oz has you covered. She proceeded to demonstrate that if you were to hold a piece of asparagus in your hands horizontally and "snap" it, the fibrous portion that easily breaks off is the part you don't want to bother with. Her clever caption for the video? "Bend and snap," inspired by the iconic Elle Woods moment. This simple asparagus trimming trick is preferred by chefs because it helps avoid waste; by cutting the ends off with a knife, you could inadvertently waste some of the tender part of the stalks.

If your mind is blown, you are not alone. For followers who were able to get past the fact that this was indeed Oz and not Bebe Rexha, as several commenters gushed, the bend and snap move seems to be a new idea. One TikToker wrote, "How have I never chopped asparagus before? lol I always eat it as a whole stick," while another user said, "queen Daphne really blessing our FYP with the best salad hacks." A different in-the-know user quipped, "If you know, you know #bendandsnap." Oz's other bit of advice when chopping asparagus — which she was using for a frittata in the video — is to leave the delicate tips or "floral component" of the spears whole for a different textural experience.