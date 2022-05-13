How The 'Dirty Shirley' Became Summer's Must-Have Drink

What is it about this current moment in time that's propelling the Dirty Shirley into viral popularity? According to Ashwin Deshmukh (the co-founder of the New York City bar Short Stories, who's heavily featured in Becky Hughes' aforementioned New York Times article), a certain cohort of city-dwelling imbibers are feeling nostalgic after spending so much time on the quiet streets of their childhood homes during the pandemic. "I really believe it's the drink of the summer in New York City because everyone's back and they're bringing their post-suburban ironic taste with them," he said.

"There's been a notable influx of new restaurants in New York that evoke the feeling of chain restaurants and suburban living," Hughs writes, adding that this trend fits right in with the ongoing revival of early-aughts fashion.

Taking cues from The Times and the millions of people watching Dirty Shirley tutorials on TikTok right now, BuzzFeed's Pernell Quilon hopped on the trend yesterday to try out the vodka-spiked refreshment. "The Dirty Shirley is delightful and dangerous," Quilon said upon his first sip, referring to the fact that the taste of vodka was nearly undetectable. "These are the kinds of cocktails that will leave you with a headache the morning after," he warns. If you decide to order a Dirty Shirley on your next trip to the bar, you'd be wise to get a side of fries as well.