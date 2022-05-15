The Pancake Kitchen By Cracker Barrel Is Making This Offer Just For 1 Day

Yes, there's probably a "National Day" for just about every type of food you can think of — if there's a growers' or manufacturers' association for that thing, there's a built-in lobby for it. Plus, as these "National Days" don't appear to have any official regulating body, there's nothing to stop you from declaring that today is National Mango-Flavored Bubblegum Day. If you do, though, you'll have to share the spotlight with National Chocolate Chip Day, which also happens to be on May 15.

While your thoughts might run to celebrating this day with a cookie, chocolate chip cookies have their own special day and it's not until August. The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel wants to remind you, though, that chocolate chips do have their non-cookie uses. Wait, back up a minute, you say ... The what kitchen by who? The Pancake Kitchen is a delivery-only, product-specific branch of Cracker Barrel.

Unlike certain other infamous ghost kitchens, they're not trying to disguise their provenance, even if it does result in an extra-long name. Anyway, back to the chocolate chips, which, as you might have guessed by now, are something they offer in pancake form, or rather, pancakes in chocolate chip form. You know what we mean — and yes, there's a special one-day-only deal on said pancakes from this establishment.