The Pancake Kitchen By Cracker Barrel Is Making This Offer Just For 1 Day
Yes, there's probably a "National Day" for just about every type of food you can think of — if there's a growers' or manufacturers' association for that thing, there's a built-in lobby for it. Plus, as these "National Days" don't appear to have any official regulating body, there's nothing to stop you from declaring that today is National Mango-Flavored Bubblegum Day. If you do, though, you'll have to share the spotlight with National Chocolate Chip Day, which also happens to be on May 15.
While your thoughts might run to celebrating this day with a cookie, chocolate chip cookies have their own special day and it's not until August. The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel wants to remind you, though, that chocolate chips do have their non-cookie uses. Wait, back up a minute, you say ... The what kitchen by who? The Pancake Kitchen is a delivery-only, product-specific branch of Cracker Barrel.
Unlike certain other infamous ghost kitchens, they're not trying to disguise their provenance, even if it does result in an extra-long name. Anyway, back to the chocolate chips, which, as you might have guessed by now, are something they offer in pancake form, or rather, pancakes in chocolate chip form. You know what we mean — and yes, there's a special one-day-only deal on said pancakes from this establishment.
All the details on this one-day delivery deal
So, what is this deal Pancake Kitchen is offering? Do you get, like, free pancakes or something? Nope, but you do get free delivery from The Pancake Kitchen's delivery partners, which are the usual suspects: DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub. You don't even have to order chocolate chip pancakes to get the offer either, as the press release announcing this deal says you can get free delivery on any of The Pancake Kitchen's pancakes. We're not sure whether the offer also applies to any non-pancake products that this virtual kitchen may offer in your area, but it's worth a try.
While free delivery is cool, especially when it doesn't come with that super-annoying caveat "on your first order," bear in mind that these delivery apps do have a habit of tacking on other fees that don't fall under the "delivery" heading. Plus, you still have to tip the driver. Still, you'll save a couple of bucks as long as you were already planning to order delivery and Pancake Kitchen does happen to service your address.
Anyway, Happy National Chocolate Chip Day, and we'll see you tomorrow for National Whatever Food We're Celebrating That Day. Probably any number of things ... We could look it up, but we're already in a chocolate chip coma.