An Ex-Dunkin' Employee Thinks Starbucks Baristas Shouldn't Complain About This
With staffing shortages and general unpleasantness of people during the pandemic, working in the food and beverage industry has become increasingly difficult. In addition to everything happening in the world right now, the workers also have to deal with the same customer pet peeves they had before the pandemic. Luckily, Reddit is a great place for these workers to vent, especially the baristas that are dealing with increasingly annoying "secret menu" items. In a thread that asked what people should never order from fast-food establishments, one Starbucks employee expressed their thoughts on the secret menu.
"We sure as s**t don't know what a Snickerdoodle frappuccino is, as it is not a menu item," said @justine7179. "Employees would be more than happy to make you a drink if you just explain the recipe rather than the name of it." Dunkin' employees have their own complaints, like when customers add so much sugar that their drink barely qualifies as coffee (via BuzzFeed).
Although employees at both coffee shops can probably relate to each other's complaints, when one Starbucks worker complained about making a certain drink on TikTok, a Dunkin' employee didn't think it was justified.
The former Dunkin' worker doesn't want anyone to 'blame the customers'
TikToker and Starbucks barista @alewhatsup expressed her dislike for customers who order sweet cream cold foam in a video that has since been deleted, but a former Dunkin' worker stitched it so they could weigh in with their thoughts. According to the Daily Dot, the original video had over 752,000 views on May 14 and a few comments that echoed the sentiment of the Dunkin' worker. "I swear to god every Starbucks employee on here makes me feel bad for ordering literally ANY drink," wrote one TikTok user.
In the stitched video, the ex-Dunkin' employee wrote in the caption: "ik fast food SUCKS but don't blame the customers." In response to one commenter, the creator wrote, "this is my whole point don't blame customers who don't know anything, blame the corporation." The comments are a mix of people saying that everyone has a right to complain and comparing the different demands working at the two establishments. "So everyone can complain about their job except them, y'all so bitter," commented one person. "Bc you can't customize your drink at dunkin like you can at Starbucks," replied another user. "I'm sorry but 2 blenders when they order 6 frappes in drive through while there's also 18 people in the cafe.... Getting frappes.. ima complain," said another TikToker.
The Dunkin' versus Starbucks debate continues.