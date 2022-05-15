An Ex-Dunkin' Employee Thinks Starbucks Baristas Shouldn't Complain About This

With staffing shortages and general unpleasantness of people during the pandemic, working in the food and beverage industry has become increasingly difficult. In addition to everything happening in the world right now, the workers also have to deal with the same customer pet peeves they had before the pandemic. Luckily, Reddit is a great place for these workers to vent, especially the baristas that are dealing with increasingly annoying "secret menu" items. In a thread that asked what people should never order from fast-food establishments, one Starbucks employee expressed their thoughts on the secret menu.

"We sure as s**t don't know what a Snickerdoodle frappuccino is, as it is not a menu item," said @justine7179. "Employees would be more than happy to make you a drink if you just explain the recipe rather than the name of it." Dunkin' employees have their own complaints, like when customers add so much sugar that their drink barely qualifies as coffee (via BuzzFeed).

Although employees at both coffee shops can probably relate to each other's complaints, when one Starbucks worker complained about making a certain drink on TikTok, a Dunkin' employee didn't think it was justified.