Why India's Latest Announcement Adds To The Food Security Crisis

The war in Ukraine has impacted the food industry across the globe. Among the widely felt results of the conflict are fast food companies pausing operations in Russia, as well as business at Russian restaurants declining in the United States.

Another lasting result of the conflict has been Ukraine's inability to export wheat, in addition to other valuable products such as fertilizers and vegetable oil, explains CNBC. According to The Washington Post, Ukraine "produces a fifth of the world's high-grade wheat and 7% of all wheat," feeding a number of countries from Yemen to Pakistan. This is due to its extremely fertile soil, making it the ideal location to grow this essential export, per Investment Monitor. Because Ukraine's exports have been heavily affected by the war, other countries have had to turn elsewhere to get their wheat. Now, India's latest announcement has given these importers one less place to turn to when looking for the grain.