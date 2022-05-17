How A Popular Snack-Food Brand Wants To Help You Pop The Question

We're not afraid to splurge on our favorite snack foods when the craving strikes. Sure, we're always trying to figure out how to save money at the grocery store, but when it's snacktime, we're going for the name brand — or at least some comparable Kirkland Signature products. We'll save money by getting store brand paper towels or something instead. That's always felt a little indulgent, but now one snack brand is bringing a whole new meaning to the concept of an indulgent snack. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, a brand that makes "gluten-free snacks with non-GMO popcorn, whole grain and big flavor," has transformed the star of its products into a popcorn-shaped diamond ring that die-hard fans can buy when they want to pop the question or just want to treat themselves (via PR Newswire).

The diamond ring isn't made with a gem forged from popcorn or anything like that, but it does feature a custom "popcorn cut" 3.66 carat diamond that was shaped from a giant 11 carat rough diamond crystal. Considering that the average carat size for engagement rings in the US is 1 carat, that's a big kernel to be rocking on your finger (via Brides). But even though it's made from real diamonds and gold, there are a few unique touches that really make this design stand out.