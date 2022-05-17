Could A Negative Carbon Footprint Vodka Start A New Beverage Trend?

In the face of a climate crisis that poses a grave threat to just about every aspect of the food industry, from avocado farming and wine production to the taste of coffee and the safety of the food supply, one boozy business is attempting to clean up the embattled atmosphere one martini at a time.

Enter Air Vodka, a forward-thinking, Brooklyn-based liquor brand that aims to reinvent the wheel when it comes to one of the world's most age-old spirits: vodka. Unlike typical vodkas, which are made with a starchy base ingredient like potatoes or wheat, Air Vodka is made with just two ingredients: water and carbon dioxide (via CNBC).

During the creation of the innovative vodka, CO2 (an environmentally harmful greenhouse gas) is pulled from the atmosphere and transformed into pure ethanol, the primary ingredient in vodka. For each bottle of Air Vodka produced, about 1 pound of carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, making Air the world's first carbon-negative spirit.

According to Wine Enthusiast, the groundbreaking vodka has a "faintly floral aroma and a surprisingly weighty feel," with a neutral flavor palate punctuated by "subtle hints of vanilla and graphite." One reviewer for GQ raved that Air Vodka had the exact taste qualities liquor enthusiasts expect from a high-end vodka: "clean and crisp like a shard of light."