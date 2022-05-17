The Incredible Brisket Ramen That's Only Available Once A Year

When you think of iconic Texas foods, one thing that probably comes to mind is barbecue. An aspect of what makes Texas barbecue so unique is brisket, and unlike some other barbecue dishes, it isn't necessarily smothered in sauce. If you've already tried all the best barbecue restaurants in Texas, there's one place where you need to head immediately for a special brisket dish. This week, brisket lovers can find a dish that only comes around once a year at Ramen Tatsu-Ya.

According to Chron, the smoked shoyu brisket ramen usually only makes an appearance on the menu once a year, and diners can go to the Houston location to snag this unique bowl. Chef-partner Takuya Matsumoto explained to Chron that the dish is featured for a limited time because the process to make the broth and brisket takes between two and three days. A Facebook post from Ramen Tatsu-Ya says that the smoked shoyu brisket ramen will be in stores starting on May 16, or National Barbecue Day 2022, and will remain on the menu until May 20.