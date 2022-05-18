Why People Are Raging Over Grubhub's Failed Free Lunch Offer

According to Downdetector, the app had so many users during the starting time of the lunch promo time that it apparently crashed and the promotion burned or roasted, depending on how you look at it. The best food delivery service on our 2022 list tried to smooth the mishap over on Twitter, writing "New Yorkers went as hard for free lunch as the Rangers did in game 7. Our restaurants and drivers are still working hard fulfilling your orders. Make sure to show them love today (and every day)."

But restaurant workers weren't feeling the love and shared their frustrations on the social media platform with one tweeting to Grubhub "Currently working front of house at a restaurant in Brooklyn and you guys big time messed up. we have over 30 cold orders not being picked up by drivers and our phones are off the hook with angry customers." The worker then went on to say how Grubhub's failed promo hurt New York restaurants, although with a more colorful choice of words.

Those on the receiving end of this gift also saw some sardonic humor in the situation with one writing, "Crying @ how half the restaurants on Grubhub are now "closed" until 2:15 (after the promo code ends). Never change, New York." While another sage member of the Twitterverse mused, "Can't stop thinking about Grubhub giving 8 million people free lunch within a three-hour window and expecting it to go smoothly." Truth.