We Finally Know Pepsi's New Mystery Product

For National Pizza Party Day on Friday, May 20, Pepsi has partnered with the Culinary Institute of America to create a pie that celebrates the public's love for the classic Pepsi-pizza pairing. As Pepsi found in a study, "90% of people agree that Pepsi is a perfect beverage complement to pizza," and "72% of national pizza locations currently serve Pepsi (via PR Newswire).

In order to give the people what they want, Pepsi and the culinary school created the Pepsi-Roni pizza. Pepsi-Roni is a pepperoni the two companies developed in which "rich caramel notes and brown spices" in the meat are infused "with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola" for a new form of meat that has never before been released. To add to the excitement, lovers of the flavor pairing who live in New York City have a chance to try the Pepsi-Roni pizza for themselves. For a short window of time on May 20 — that being from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — fans can visit Made in New York Pizza West Village for a taste. That is, until supplies run out (via Chew Boom).

And for those who live outside of New York, Pepsi has created a contest to help fans enjoy a Pepsi-Roni-free Pepsi/pizza pairing in their own way "by getting their ice-cold Pepsi comped ... if enjoyed with pizza." How many fans saw that coming?