The Place In Taste Of The Border That Astonished Claudia Sandoval - Exclusive

Claudia Sandoval has spent her life going back and forth between Mexico and the United States, but even she was surprised by "Oh my God, everything" as she traveled border towns for Discovery+'s new series, "Tase of the Border." The former "Master Chef" champion and current "Master Chef: Latino" judge exclusively told Mashed that she went into the show thinking "that everywhere else on the border would be pretty much the same thing. You're going to have the same kind of foods and the same kind of diversity."

Have you watched the four episodes already? Sandoval is the first to admit that she was wide of the mark. From Tijuana to San Diego, San Luis Río Colorado to Tucson, Nogales to Hatch, and Monterrey to McAllen, Sandoval will take you on a journey to uncover fresh spider crab, fig farms, frog legs, and barbecue.

"The borders are ... full of incredible people," Sandoval gushed. "[They] are not only making a name for themselves but [also] for their communities, for their culture. And [they] are really changing the perspective of people [on the border] and [those regions are] blowing up and [those people are] creating this amazing food revolution, that few people are really ... privy to."

One region, in particular, fascinated the chef.