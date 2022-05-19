The Simple Way Restaurants Can Keep Guests Happy, According To A New Survey

"The customer is always right." You've probably heard that phrase in one form or another at a restaurant somewhere. It refers to the idea that the customer is a guest at their establishment and, just as any host would make a guest feel welcome, the restaurant will do anything they can to ensure the satisfaction of the customer.

Keeping the customer happy, however, is a job easier said than done. According to Nation's Restaurant News, some customers are beginning to feel that — despite massive overhauls in sanitation due to COVID-19 concerns — cleanliness in restaurants is beginning to slip. Positive sentiments about cleanliness in full-service restaurants, for example, had decreased by 13%. Even worse, according to Forbes, the trend of labor shortages, rising food prices, and supply chain issues will continue well beyond 2022.

What can be done for restaurants to ensure customer satisfaction? According to some sources, restaurants don't need to look very far to find out what they need to do to keep their customers happy. In fact, the answer is already right in front of them: their workers.