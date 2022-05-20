The Unusual Way Ikea Is Celebrating National Donut Day

Food & Wine reports that "Ikea West Chester has partnered with Travel Butler County to get in the donut day spirit with its own unorthodox pastry." The donut in question pays homage to Ikea food court's most famous food — Swedish meatballs. This unique donut will surely be an acquired taste as it features "a light and fluffy base, lingonberry glaze, lingonberry sauce, (and) a delectable Ikea meatball," which can be made from meat, or based on plants in a vegan version.

With their unusual mix of sweet and salty flavors, meatball donuts can be tasted at the West Chester Ikea on National Donut Day as well as the day after. The best part is that the meatball donuts will be given out for free, so anyone with an affinity for contrasting flavors will be able to indulge in them. If you find yourself on the Donut Trail, you can grab the official passport and collect stamps for donuts tasted at each stop. Once you complete the trail, you can exchange your stamped passport for a "complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt" (via Bake Magazine). If that's not a great incentive to try the quirky meatball donut, we don't know what is.

Oh, and in case you miss this chance to celebrate on June 3, you're in luck because there are actually two National Donut Days in the year.