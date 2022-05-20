The Unusual Way Ikea Is Celebrating National Donut Day
Each year, the first Friday in June is reserved for all of us who have at least one thing in common with Homer Simpson — celebrating donuts. That's right, National Donut Day is June 3 of this year, so get ready to head over to your local bakery or favorite chain and indulge. Interestingly, per the Smithsonian Magazine, donuts "have a convoluted past that involves Dutch immigrants, Russian exiles, French bakers, Irving Berlin, Clark Gable, and a certain number of Native Americans." Moreover, it's believed that the Dutch olykoeks (oily cakes) came to Manhattan as the first type of donuts, and nowadays, the donut craze is so big that in the U.S. there are a whopping 10 billion donuts made annually.
These small, fatty, and sugary balls of fried dough with a hole in the middle are especially popular in Ohio's Butler County, which has its own Donut Trail running across "13 mom-and-pop donut shops" (via Travel Butler County). But what's the connection between donuts, Butler County, and the famous furniture store Ikea? It's all about the unusual way that Ikea West Chester is celebrating National Donut Day.
Ikea-inspired Meatball donuts make their debut on National Donut Day
Food & Wine reports that "Ikea West Chester has partnered with Travel Butler County to get in the donut day spirit with its own unorthodox pastry." The donut in question pays homage to Ikea food court's most famous food — Swedish meatballs. This unique donut will surely be an acquired taste as it features "a light and fluffy base, lingonberry glaze, lingonberry sauce, (and) a delectable Ikea meatball," which can be made from meat, or based on plants in a vegan version.
With their unusual mix of sweet and salty flavors, meatball donuts can be tasted at the West Chester Ikea on National Donut Day as well as the day after. The best part is that the meatball donuts will be given out for free, so anyone with an affinity for contrasting flavors will be able to indulge in them. If you find yourself on the Donut Trail, you can grab the official passport and collect stamps for donuts tasted at each stop. Once you complete the trail, you can exchange your stamped passport for a "complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt" (via Bake Magazine). If that's not a great incentive to try the quirky meatball donut, we don't know what is.
Oh, and in case you miss this chance to celebrate on June 3, you're in luck because there are actually two National Donut Days in the year.