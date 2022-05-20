World Bee Day: Here's How To Create Some Buzz For The Pollinators

Are you someone who is fascinated by fuzzy bumble bees, following their progress through your garden's blooms with interest? Or are you the person who runs from them screaming, terrified of their sting? Whether you're this buzzy insect's biggest fan or you prefer to keep them at a very safe distance, there is one thing both sides can agree upon. This tiny busy bug does a whole lot of bee work and is very important to the future of humanity and the ability to eat.

In honor of World Bee Day — yes, May 20 is dedicated to this black and yellow winged laborer — here are a few interesting facts about these master pollinators. CNN shares that when bees spot a potentially perfect nest, they do a waggle dance. This captures the attention of others bees who then go to check out the real estate and join in on the dance until they reach a consensus of about 20 to 30 of their brethren. They, literally, are doing the happy dance.

According to the WWF, scientists have managed to teach the buff-tailed bumblebee how to "score a goal in 'bee football' in return for a sugary treat." And National Geographic Kids says that these expert fliers can reach a speed of 25 kilometers per hour, and the queen bee can produce about 2,500 eggs a day during the summer. That's a lot of potential baby bees. Yes, bees are amazing little creatures, but how do they impact our food chain?